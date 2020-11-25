 

SCANFIL PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021

SCANFIL PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      25 NOVEMBER 2020  2:30 P.M.

SCANFIL PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021

Scanfil plc will release the 2020 Financial Statements Release on Thursday 18 February 2021. The Annual Report 2020 including Financial Statements will be available during week 12 in March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting of Scanfil plc is planned to be held on Thursday 22 April 2021. A shareholder must declare his or her request to have a subject on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting in writing to Scanfil plc’s Board of Directors on Friday 26 February 2021 at the latest by mail to address Scanfil plc, Hallitus, Yritystie 6, 85410 Sievi, Finland.

In 2021 Scanfil plc will publish Interim Reports as follows:
- Interim Report for January-March 2021 on Friday, 23 April 2021
- Half-Year Report for January-June 2021 on Friday, 6 August  2021
- Interim Report for January-September 2021 on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


Additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
Tel +358 8 4882 111


Distribution           NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
                           Major Media
                           www.scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with over 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of production units in Europe, Asia and North America.




