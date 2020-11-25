Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2020. The company had 258,931,526 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020.
