BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel Immunotherapies

Long-term collaboration underpins BioNTech’s strategy to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to support the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies based on InstaDeep’s DeepChain TM technology platform

technology platform BioNTech and InstaDeep to establish a joint AI Innovation Lab to advance a portfolio of enterprise-wide digital initiatives in the areas of drug discovery and design, protein engineering, and operations

MAINZ, Germany and LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) and InstaDeep Ltd today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration aimed at applying the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to develop novel immunotherapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases.

As part of the collaboration, BioNTech and InstaDeep will form a joint AI Innovation Lab in London, UK, and Mainz, Germany, to advance a portfolio of initiatives across drug discovery and design, protein engineering, manufacturing and supply chain optimization. The AI Innovation Lab will combine InstaDeep’s advanced capabilities in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digitalization along with BioNTech’s deep domain expertise in precision immunotherapies and its access to a wide variety of internal and external datasets. One of the key research areas of the BioNTech-InstaDeep joint Innovation Lab will be the development of next generation vaccines and biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and prevention and therapy of infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

The strategic collaboration will focus on three core areas:

Novel Drug Design: BioNTech is advancing a pipeline of novel mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and will apply InstaDeep’s DeepChain TM protein design platform to engineer new mRNA sequences for protein targets, including for its RiboMab TM and RiboCytokine TM platforms, which use messenger RNA to encode antibodies and cytokines in vivo.

BioNTech is advancing a pipeline of novel mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and will apply InstaDeep’s DeepChain protein design platform to engineer new mRNA sequences for protein targets, including for its RiboMab and RiboCytokine platforms, which use messenger RNA to encode antibodies and cytokines in vivo. Advanced Analytics: BioNTech and InstaDeep plan to generate insights from public and proprietary meta datasets, as well as anonymized patient data through the use of machine learning and edge analytics to identify novel biological targets and predictive biomarkers.

BioNTech and InstaDeep plan to generate insights from public and proprietary meta datasets, as well as anonymized patient data through the use of machine learning and edge analytics to identify novel biological targets and predictive biomarkers. Manufacturing and Supply Chain Optimization: BioNTech plans to utilize AI and ML applications to further optimize manufacturing and supply chain processes. By employing the latest advances in robotics and autonomous decision-making algorithms, BioNTech aims to deliver higher efficiencies in drug manufacturing, logistics and supply chain processes.

“We see a significant opportunity at the intersection of AI and immunology by computational design of new precision immunotherapies. This collaboration will expand our digital capabilities and optimize our operations across the value chain by adding InstaDeep’s powerful Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning expertise. We look forward to working with InstaDeep to advance the next wave of innovation in the field,” says Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech.