Polycythemia Vera Market assumed to rise with a significant CAGR of 9.28% during the study period [2017-30]

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Polycythemia Vera research report states that the market is expected to witness potential growth due to the launch of the drugs such as PTG-300, Givinostat, IMG-7289 and others that had shown positive therapeutic effects. However, there is a probability of failure of phase II emerging drugs in phase III, and strict pricing and reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the growth of the Polycythemia Vera Market.

The Polycythemia Vera Market Research report proffers insights on comprehension of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology; and Polycythemia Vera market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The report also includes the current Polycythemia Vera treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to assess the underlying potential of the Polycythemia Vera market.

Key Findings of Polycythemia Vera Report

The hydroxyurea (alone or along with Phlebotomy), and aspirin constitute the first-line treatment among the current Polycythemia Vera treatment regimens.

Besremi is an interferon-alpha 2b stimulant, which has already been approved in the European countries in 2019 and will enter the market as a first-line treatment, hence is expected to give stiff competition to hydroxyurea. It is expected to launch in the United States and Japan by 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The second-line therapies fundamentally constitute Jakafi (Jakavi) and other therapies such as anagrelide and interferon-alpha. Jakafi is the only approved drug in the 7MM for second-line treatment. The Polycythemia Vera market size will undergo tough competition, wherein Jakafi is likely to maintain dominance in the hydroxyurea-refractory (second line) Polycythemia Vera market.

Among the Polycythemia Vera emerging therapies for the second-line treatment, Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, and Imago BioSciences are awaited to enter the treatment market during the forecast period [2020–30].

Interferon-α has been used in Polycythemia Vera and has shown notable activity in achieving hematologic responses and decreasing JAK2 V617F mutation allele burden. JAK inhibition has also been investigated and lately garnered regulatory approval.

