Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 43rd Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 43rd Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.