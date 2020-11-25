 

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences in December:

2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

  • Date: Wed., Dec. 2, 2020
  • Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Wed., Dec. 2, 2020
  • Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

  • Date: Tues., Dec. 8, 2020
  • Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The conference presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following each event.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

