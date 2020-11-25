CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in December 2020

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020, being held December 1-2, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 1.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in December:

NASDAQ 43rd Investor Conference being held December 1-4, 2020. Matt Pullen, EVP and Managing Director, Europe, will be presenting at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, December 3.

UBS Global TMT Conference, being held December 7-9, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 11:10 am Eastern Time on Monday, December 7.

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. Replays will be available for 30 days following the Wells Fargo and UBS presentations and for one year following the NASDAQ presentation.

