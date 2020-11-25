 

Guild Holdings Company Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 2, 2020 to discuss the financial third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2020. To access the webcast please log onto Guild Holdings' website and go to the investors section at: https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

The conference call can be accessed by using the following dial-in information:

  • 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
  • 1-201-689-8562 (International)

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website after the live call through Dec. 16, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13713638. The replay can also be accessed at https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

About Guild Holdings Company

Guild is a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Guild was established in 1960 and has expanded its retail origination footprint to 31 states within the United States.

