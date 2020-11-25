Hyatt and R&F UK Announce Plans for Park Hyatt London River Thames at Nine Elms

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreement with R&F UK for a new Hyatt-branded hotel in London. The 203-room Park Hyatt London River Thames is expected to open in 2022 and will be located within R&F UK’s Nine Elms development on the south bank of the river. The addition of the hotel to the U.K. market signifies Hyatt’s continued brand growth into Europe’s leading cities.

Park Hyatt London River Thames Lobby (Photo: Business Wire)

“The addition of the Park Hyatt brand to London is a key milestone for Hyatt,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt. “It has always been a priority to bring our luxury Park Hyatt brand back to London, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us. We are excited to continue and expand on Hyatt’s relationship with R&F by bringing this new exciting hotel to London.”

Directly opposite Westminster, the Nine Elms area has recently undergone significant regeneration and become a popular residential district. The Park Hyatt hotel will be part of a new series of developments by R&F UK, consisting of eighteen buildings, which will include 2,300 high quality apartments, more than 120,000 square feet (11,150 square meters) of commercial space and numerous shops and restaurants, including One Thames City, an exclusive new riverside development comprising of premium residences, hotels, shops, park and restaurants, has been developed in conjunction with CC Land. Construction of the Nine Elms development is well under way and the schemes are expected to take shape over the next two years.

R&F UK has assembled a world-leading design team for the development and new hotel, including Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Allies and Morrison, with landscape architects, Gillespies, leading on the Linear Park, and Super Potato curating interior design within the development.

“We are delighted that Hyatt has identified R&F UK’s Nine Elms development as the best location in London for its Park Hyatt brand,” said Michael Purefoy, Global Brand Director of R&F UK. “The globally recognized Hyatt name is a valuable addition to the development and we’re pleased to share that this agreement further cements the strong relationship that we continue to enjoy with Hyatt properties across the world.”