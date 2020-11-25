CrowdStrike Foundation Announces NextGen Scholarship Recipients for Academic Year 2020 – 2021

The CrowdStrike Foundation, a nonprofit that funds scholarships and research and provides pro-bono security software protection, announced the recipients of its NextGen Scholarship awards for academic year 2020 – 2021. The six scholarship recipients were chosen from numerous outstanding applicants studying cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) at both the graduate and undergraduate level at universities across the United States and Canada.

Matthew Brown, undergraduate student at Rochester Institute of Technology

Phoenix Dimagiba, undergraduate student at Purdue University

Andrea Greene-Horace, graduate student at Brown University

Yanling He, graduate student at Brown University

Ha Young Kong, undergraduate student at the University of Southern California

Adebunmi Odefunso, graduate student at Purdue University

“I congratulate our NextGen Scholarship recipients who were selected from a very strong pool of applicants. The university students awarded NextGen Scholarships demonstrated both excellent academic records and a passion for a career in cybersecurity or AI,” said George Kurtz, president of the CrowdStrike Foundation and chief executive officer at CrowdStrike. “The increasingly dangerous threat environment is creating tremendous demand for the best talent in cybersecurity, and the CrowdStrike Foundation reaffirms its commitment to supporting new talent with our NextGen Scholarship Program.”

The CrowdStrike Foundation was established in 2017, and this is the third annual round of its NextGen Scholarship awards for graduate and undergraduate students. Look for details on NextGen Scholarships for upcoming academic years at the foundation’s website.

About the CrowdStrike Foundation

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, established the CrowdStrike Foundation to nurture and develop the next generation of talent and research in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). The CrowdStrike Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Major programs of the CrowdStrike Foundation include:

NextGen Scholarship Program for undergraduate and graduate students studying cybersecurity and/or AI

Funding research in cybersecurity and/or AI programs

Pro bono security software protection for nonprofit/nongovernmental organizations

Support for communities through philanthropy, volunteering, and other activities

More information on the CrowdStrike Foundation’s programs can be accessed on the foundation’s website.

