Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMD) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Total Assets (a)
|
$ 1,253,425,432
|
$ 1,243,661,262
$ 1,347,788,097
$ 875,302,639
$ 869,743,018
$ 939,209,760
$ 14.41
$ 14.32
$ 15.46
$ 12.32
$ 12.32
$ 13.89
(14.50)%
(13.97)%
(10.16)%
60,746,012
60,746,012
60,746,012
$ 13,009,437
$ 13,748,376
$ 17,882,716
$ 10,470,258
$ 115,831,565
$ (41,005,944)
$ 23,479,695
$ 129,579,941
$ (23,123,228)
$ 0.21
$ 0.23
$ 0.29
$ 0.17
