 

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMD) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Total Assets (a)

$ 1,253,425,432

$ 1,243,661,262

$ 1,347,788,097

Total Net Assets (a)

$ 875,302,639

$ 869,743,018

$ 939,209,760

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$ 14.41

$ 14.32

$ 15.46

Market Price Per Share

$ 12.32

$ 12.32

$ 13.89

Premium / (Discount)

(14.50)%

(13.97)%

(10.16)%

Outstanding Shares

60,746,012

60,746,012

60,746,012

  Total Net Investment Income (c)

$ 13,009,437

$ 13,748,376

$ 17,882,716

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 10,470,258

$ 115,831,565

$ (41,005,944)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$ 23,479,695

$ 129,579,941

$ (23,123,228)

  Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)

$ 0.21

$ 0.23

$ 0.29

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 0.17

Disclaimer

