Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: DMO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Total Assets (a)
|
$ 213,779,457
|
$ 216,627,941
$ 309,828,381
$ 157,186,901
$ 154,704,453
$ 208,902,848
$ 14.25
$ 14.08
$ 19.90
$ 13.12
$ 14.67
$ 21.76
(7.93)%
4.19%
9.35%
11,027,114
10,984,078
10,497,211
$ 3,092,974
$ 3,050,962
$ 4,095,318
$ 2,503,131
$ 18,546,705
$ 3,139,574
$ 5,596,105
$ 21,597,667
$ 7,234,892
$ 0.28
