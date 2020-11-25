Shake Shack to Participate in December Virtual Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in December:

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Barclays Virtual Eat, Sleep, Play Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.