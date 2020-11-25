 

Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC FUNN) Announces New CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Toronto, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) has hired Rogen K. Chhabra as its new CEO.  Rogen’s background is primarily in law and running successful businesses.  His business acumen is just what the company needs right now to get to the next level.

Rogen’s primary responsibility will be to oversee the Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary, however he will also have oversight responsibility for all aspects of the company as we prepare for what is to come.  This will allow Ben Castanie to focus on the restaurant operations, which has proven to be a great use of his talents, and it will allow Roger Mortimer to maximize his best attributes working on the outdoor and cannabis sectors.

Major goals for Rogen are to:

  • Communicate with existing and prospective shareholders
  • Growth with focus on efficiency and maximizing revenue
  • Validating and streamlining company finances

To achieve these goals, Rogen has been tasked to get things done that have been proven difficult so far.  These include but are not limited to getting current on reporting, getting audits up to date, uplisting, and spin off of Interloc Kings Inc., Gro3 and other subsidiary sectors that are not a part of the Snakes & Lattes Inc. brand.

Rogen had been announced earlier this year as head of the USA expansion team.  He made significant progress in a short period of time before COVID necessarily required a pause.  But that did not stop Rogen from assisting the company in the background in a variety of ways.  Those within the company were impressed with Rogen’s seeming endless ability to get things done, even when he was not getting anything in return.

Management welcomes Rogen aboard, and we look forward to his leadership to take us to the next level.

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon.

About Snakes & Lattes

For further updates from the Snakes & Lattes and its parent company, Amfil Technologies Inc please follow us on Twitter @AmfilTech

For more information regarding the company, and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Amfil Technologies Inc. www.amfiltech.com

Snakes & Lattes Inc. www.snakesandlattes.com

Morning (Snakes & Lattes Publishing SAS) https://www.morning.us

GRO3 Joint Venture http://gro3systems.com

Interloc-Kings Inc. http://www.interloc-kings.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC FUNN) Announces New CEO Toronto, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) has hired Rogen K. Chhabra as its new CEO.  Rogen’s background is primarily in law and running successful businesses.  His business acumen is just …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the ...
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...