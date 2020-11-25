Rogen’s primary responsibility will be to oversee the Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary, however he will also have oversight responsibility for all aspects of the company as we prepare for what is to come. This will allow Ben Castanie to focus on the restaurant operations, which has proven to be a great use of his talents, and it will allow Roger Mortimer to maximize his best attributes working on the outdoor and cannabis sectors.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) has hired Rogen K. Chhabra as its new CEO. Rogen’s background is primarily in law and running successful businesses. His business acumen is just what the company needs right now to get to the next level.

Major goals for Rogen are to:

Communicate with existing and prospective shareholders

Growth with focus on efficiency and maximizing revenue

Validating and streamlining company finances

To achieve these goals, Rogen has been tasked to get things done that have been proven difficult so far. These include but are not limited to getting current on reporting, getting audits up to date, uplisting, and spin off of Interloc Kings Inc., Gro3 and other subsidiary sectors that are not a part of the Snakes & Lattes Inc. brand.

Rogen had been announced earlier this year as head of the USA expansion team. He made significant progress in a short period of time before COVID necessarily required a pause. But that did not stop Rogen from assisting the company in the background in a variety of ways. Those within the company were impressed with Rogen’s seeming endless ability to get things done, even when he was not getting anything in return.

Management welcomes Rogen aboard, and we look forward to his leadership to take us to the next level.

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon.

