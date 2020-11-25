Dr. Burnell joins Interpace with significant leadership experience with numerous healthcare companies, including a number of specialty clinical laboratories. This includes serving as President & CEO of Boston Heart Diagnostics, Viracor-IBT Laboratories and Eurofins Scientific, Inc. in addition to senior leadership roles with other companies such as Elite One Source, Nebraska Heart Institute, and most recently with the Pioneer Heart Institute.

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) today announced that Jack Stover, President & Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2020. He will be replaced as President and Chief Executive Officer by Thomas Burnell, PhD., effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Stover, who will step down from the Interpace Board of Directors once Dr. Burnell joins the company and is appointed to the Board, will serve as an advisor to the company through the middle of 2021 in order to support the transition.

Robert Gorman, Chairman of the Board for Interpace, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Jack for his leadership and service to the company. He has led the company through both difficult and transformational times, and has helped to position the company for strong growth in the future.”

“After careful reflection, I have decided that now is the right time to retire and help the company through a thoughtful succession process,” said Mr. Stover. “It has been a privilege to lead Interpace over the past four years, and I am proud to have been a part of the phenomenal team of dedicated professionals at Interpace which has worked tirelessly to improve the care of patients suspected of having cancer.”

Dr. Burnell added, “I am thrilled to join the Interpace team at such an exciting and pivotal point in the company’s history. Interpace has a strong reputation as a patient-centric organization, and over the years has developed an impressive product and service offering that is particularly critical given the challenging demands of cancer care. I look forward to working with the entire leadership team to continue the company’s growth as a leading provider of specialty oncology-focused diagnostic services and customized pharma services.”