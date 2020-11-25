 

Interpace Biosciences Announces Executive Transition Jack Stover to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Burnell Appointed as Successor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 14:12  |  71   |   |   

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) today announced that Jack Stover, President & Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2020. He will be replaced as President and Chief Executive Officer by Thomas Burnell, PhD., effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Stover, who will step down from the Interpace Board of Directors once Dr. Burnell joins the company and is appointed to the Board, will serve as an advisor to the company through the middle of 2021 in order to support the transition.

Dr. Burnell joins Interpace with significant leadership experience with numerous healthcare companies, including a number of specialty clinical laboratories. This includes serving as President & CEO of Boston Heart Diagnostics, Viracor-IBT Laboratories and Eurofins Scientific, Inc. in addition to senior leadership roles with other companies such as Elite One Source, Nebraska Heart Institute, and most recently with the Pioneer Heart Institute.

Robert Gorman, Chairman of the Board for Interpace, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Jack for his leadership and service to the company. He has led the company through both difficult and transformational times, and has helped to position the company for strong growth in the future.”

“After careful reflection, I have decided that now is the right time to retire and help the company through a thoughtful succession process,” said Mr. Stover. “It has been a privilege to lead Interpace over the past four years, and I am proud to have been a part of the phenomenal team of dedicated professionals at Interpace which has worked tirelessly to improve the care of patients suspected of having cancer.”

Dr. Burnell added, “I am thrilled to join the Interpace team at such an exciting and pivotal point in the company’s history. Interpace has a strong reputation as a patient-centric organization, and over the years has developed an impressive product and service offering that is particularly critical given the challenging demands of cancer care. I look forward to working with the entire leadership team to continue the company’s growth as a leading provider of specialty oncology-focused diagnostic services and customized pharma services.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interpace Biosciences Announces Executive Transition Jack Stover to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Burnell Appointed as Successor Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) today announced that Jack Stover, President & Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2020. He will be replaced as President and Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the ...
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...