 

Taku Gold Provides Details on Newfoundland Gold Projects; Announces Name Change to C2C Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK; OTCQB: TAKUF) (the “Company” or “Taku”) today provides project details following the acquisition of three gold exploration projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The three properties cover more than 493 square km and are host to numerous gold-in-till and gold-in-soil anomalies occurring with coincident geophysical anomalies. The Company’s projects extend over more than 50 km along prospective strike situated between:

  • Marathon Gold Corporation’s Valentine Gold Project (includes Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.87 Moz: 41.05 Mt at 1.41 g/t gold)1 to the southwest;
  • Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Jaclyn Zone Deposit (119,900 oz @ 10.4 g/t gold)2 to the north;
  • Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project (33.6 g/t gold over 24.9 m )3 to the east.

To view a map of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and a detailed map of the Company’s projects, please visit: https://bit.ly/3pV9jT8

Newfoundland Projects – Regional Overview

Newfoundland has long been known to have a large number of gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond, and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the island’s mines with relatively modest production from high grade deposits. More recently important significant drill intersections such as those at New Found Gold Corp. (22.3 g/t gold over 41.3 m)4 and those contributing to the growing resource at Marathon Gold Corp’s Valentine Deposit have raised the status of the area to that of a premier gold exploration jurisdiction. These continued positive results have given rise to extensive staking and expanded land holdings within Newfoundland’s Central Gold Belt giving rise to a modern-day gold rush.

Taku Gold Project Overview

The three properties, Millertown, Badger and Barrens Lake total 1,974 claims providing the Company with a large land position in Newfoundland. These projects were selected based on gold-in-till and gold-in-soil anomalies combined with favorable rock types, geophysics and structural interpretation. The projects are located in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland, situated within the Exploits Subzone of the broader Dunnage tectonostratigraphic zone. A series of faults representing a deep crustal suture zone known as the Red Indian Line (RIL) marks the northwestern boundary of the Exploits Subzone. The properties are located in a regional northeast trending structural trend bound to the northwest by the RIL and to the south by the Valentine Lake Shear Zone that is host to orogenic-style epizonal, structurally-controlled gold-bearing quartz veins and stockworks.

