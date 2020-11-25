Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president, and Elizabeth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be viewed by visiting "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days.