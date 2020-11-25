 

Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president, and Elizabeth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be viewed by visiting "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the SELECT trial and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Jounce’s next development stage product candidate, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state. A Phase 1 trial evaluating JTX-8064 is planned to begin enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Malin Deon
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-259-3843
mdeon@jouncetx.com

Mark Yore
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-200-1255
myore@jouncetx.com


