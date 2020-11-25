 

VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2020.

A recording of the fireside chat will be accessible to institutional clients of Piper Sandler beginning December 1, 2020 via Piper Sandler’s event portal. The Company will be available for institutional investor meetings on December 1, 2020.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
In March 2020, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. ("Menlo") and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Foamix”) combined to form what is now known as VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit http://www.vynetherapeutics.com/ or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

CONTACT:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Andrew Saik
Chief Financial Officer
VYNE Therapeutics
908-731-6180
Andrew.Saik@vynetx.com

 


