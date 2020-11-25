GBT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET;

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx on December 3 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following each event.