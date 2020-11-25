iCAD Announces Promising Clinical Data to be Presented on Treatment of Early-Stage Breast and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 2020 Online Congress

The Company will highlight the latest technology for the expanded Xoft platform, including its full suite of applicators for existing and emerging applications in the virtual Xoft booth.

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD , Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that researchers from Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza, Spain, will present new data from three clinical studies supporting the efficacy of the expanded Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System for the treatment of early-stage breast and endometrial cancers during the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology ( ESTRO ) 2020 meeting held virtually November 28 through December 1.

“We’re thrilled to have new clinical evidence presented at ESTRO 2020 to further demonstrate the value of the Xoft System for the treatment of early-stage breast and gynecological cancers,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “In particular, we are encouraged by the results indicating that our GYN eBx application is a feasible alternative to high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy with radioactive Iridium 192, providing the same clinical benefits, yet with a marked reduction in radiation exposure to nearby organs at risk.

“Two other posters evaluating Xoft IORT pave the way for future research to fine-tune individual patient treatment plans,” continued Klein. “These data complement our growing body of research supporting Xoft’s advanced, multi-platform system for the efficient and targeted treatment of multiple cancer types.”

Clinicians from Hospital Universitario Miguel Servet first adopted the technology in 2015. Since that time, they have treated more than 600 early-stage breast cancer patients and 150 gynecological cancer patients with the Xoft IORT System. Information and a summary of the research being presented during the ESTRO 2020 Program are listed below: