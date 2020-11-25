 

Equillium Provides Itolizumab COVID-19 Program Update

Analyst Day scheduled for December 4, 2020

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 treatment landscape, the company will not initiate the EQUINOX Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at this time.

“Based on a thorough review of recent updates regarding the efficacy of new potential vaccines and other treatment options, we have made the strategic decision not to initiate our EQUINOX Phase 3 trial as previously planned. We are continuing to assess the rapidly evolving clinical and commercial landscape related to this pandemic and may consider other options to evaluate itolizumab in COVID-19 patients, including government research initiatives,” said Bruce Steel, chief executive officer of Equillium. “While this is a difficult decision given the current high rates of infection and significant unmet medical need, we believe it is prudent given the recent positive advancements by our biopharma colleagues to combat this serious pandemic. We greatly appreciate the support and effort of our trial investigators, clinical trial sites, and our Equillium team who played a vital role in preparing for the EQUINOX study, especially during this challenging time.”

Mr. Steel added, “Based on recent positive itolizumab interim clinical data in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) we plan to prioritize our resources on expanding and accelerating this program, as well as advancing our lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma studies. We look forward to providing additional pipeline updates at our Analyst Day on Friday, December 4.”

About Itolizumab

Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials in patients with severe diseases, including aGVHD, lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Itolizumab is marketed in India under the trade name “ALZUMAb-L” for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis and has received emergency use approval in India to treat cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

