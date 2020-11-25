Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pure Coconut Water Market by Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, and Cans), Flavor (Original Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), Portion Size (Small Portion Size (less than 600ml) and Large Portion Size (more than 600ml), End User (Household, Food Services, Catering Services, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Distribution and Retail Distribution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global pure coconut water industry generated $2.04 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2027.