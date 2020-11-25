Pure Coconut Water Market to Reach $6.81 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 18.9% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pure Coconut Water Market by Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, and Cans), Flavor (Original Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), Portion Size (Small Portion Size (less than 600ml) and Large Portion Size (more than 600ml), End User (Household, Food Services, Catering Services, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Distribution and Retail Distribution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global pure coconut water industry generated $2.04 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2027.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in use of coconut-based products in the food & beverage applications, surge in consumption of natural sports drinks, and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the global pure coconut water market. However, stagnant decline in production of coconut as compared to rise in demand restrains the market growth. Contrarily, innovations in taste & flavor of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverages create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to the high demand and low supply as manufacturing facilities have been shut down and the supply chain has been disrupted, the prices of pure coconut water rose in 2020.Packaging material manufacturing facilities have also been shut down.
- The closedown of retail stores has decreased the demand for pure coconut water. However, the demand would increase as stores open during the post-lockdown.
- As restrictions on lockdown have been lifted off in many countries, the supply-demand gap will be reduced gradually.
The tetra packs segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period
