 

Development of Solutions in Telecom API Market to Act as Enabler for Integration of Services with Mobile Internet and Cloud Leading the Way TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

- Telecom API Market to clock robust CAGR of ~19% from 2020 to 2030, rapid penetration of 5G networks and presence of Tier 1 players help in making North America dominant revenue generator in 2020

- Strides made in Telecom 2.0 and proliferation of cloud technologies lead the way, the U.S. and China are prominent markets

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly expanding array of cloud-based technologies and mobile internet applications continue to expand the scope of telecom API market. The launch of several third party APIs has been powered by C level digital initiatives and is making waves in introducing customer-facing applications in Telecom 2.0.

A growing number of companies in the telecom API market, including technology giants, have ramped up their efforts in leveraging API applications to integrate their services across platforms used by developers. Proliferation of cloud communication platforms to offer mobile internet applications will carve out new niche points for industry players.

Some of the key areas in current focus are multi-factor authentication, social identity, contextual authentication, single-sign-on (SSO), and identity storage data

Analysts at TMR project the telecom API market to expand at CAGR of ~19% during 2020 – 2030, and the valuation will climb to ~US$ 1 Trn by 2030. North America has emerged as the frontrunner, with incredible opportunities fueled by rapid penetration of 5G services and constant improvements in API by tier 1 players.

Key Findings on Telecom API Market Report

  • In 2020, the global telecom API market stood at ~US$ 250 Bn
  • Of all service types, WebRTC segment led the market in 2019
  • The aforementioned segment expected to retain its lead
  • Of the various key end users, enterprise developer segment anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period
  • Regionally, North America is expected to lead the telecom API market and is likely to retain its lead till 2030
  • The U.S. is a prominent market
  • Asia Pacific telecom API market is expected to expand at substantial CAGR during 2020 - 2030

