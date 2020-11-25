Boxlight Announces Director of Strategic Funding and Grants

Gemeinhardt will be working to locate funding opportunities available to schools and districts for education technology, STEM solutions and training needs. School Districts generally lack expertise and time to conduct grant research, and often are unaware grants may be available to fund items such as professional development and technology.

“Having seen the breadth of the Boxlight solutions and how they benefit teachers and students, I knew I wanted to help districts find funding to bring these wonderful solutions to our schools,” says Dr. Gemeinhardt.

Grants may be available from the DOE at the Federal and State levels in addition to funding from the CARES Act as it relates to Covid-19 challenges of education and safety in hybrid and remote teaching environments. Additionally, grants may be available to fund research to assist Boxlight and partners in focused R&D efforts to address current challenges in education.

“I am thrilled to add someone of Dr. Gemeinhardt’s stature to our Boxlight team,” says Dan Deem, Boxlight VP of Sales, Platforms and Services. “He brings many years of experience in helping schools find money for critical programs. Now our districts can benefit from his knowledge and experience to uncover grants to help them pay for much needed education technology, STEM programs and professional development.”

Gemeinhardt is a grant and proposal development subject matter expert, having worked with various companies involved with education, compliance training and student, faculty and police officer development. In addition to his position at Boxlight, he is an Adjunct Professor teaching in Education, History, Business and Law Enforcement, and formerly a Director at the Research Triangle Institute. He is also a retired Colonel (USAF) where he previously worked in Law Enforcement, Intelligence and Educational and Training areas for many years.

