 

Verint December Events Focus on the Power of AI and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the December speaker line-up that explores how companies can leverage artificial intelligence to drive innovation into their digital transformation efforts to better balance customer experience with operational efficiency.

MSDO Fall Speakers Series
 Virtual Conference
 December 1, Noon ET

Join Verint’s Mike Biros, vice president, and David Moody, general manager, Engagement Management, as they discuss “Digital Transformation in the Era of COVID-19.” The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of government and impacted the way services are delivered to citizens. Attendees will learn about best practices for digital transformation that will allow citizens to receive a consistent, positive experience—no matter what channels they use to communicate.

2021 Contact Center Innovations: A Preview
DestinationCRM Virtual Conference
 December 2, 2 p.m. ET

What are the most valuable contact center innovations in 2020? Where are executives deriving the most return-on-investment or realizing operational efficiencies? Technological innovations in the contact center are driving better business outcomes and creating stronger competitive advantages. Artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, speech analytics, workforce optimization, and more are all part of the discussion. Join Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, for this roundtable to learn how to maximize the productivity of work-from-home employees and understand how managers can gain the visibility they need across the workforce.

The Virtual AI Summit NY
Virtual Conference
 December 9-10

On December 9, Verint’s Tracy Malingo, general manager, Verint Intelligent Self-Service, delivers the keynote on the Implement Stage: “The Road to AI Success and ROI in the Enterprise is Paved in Your Data” at 12:15 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn how to unlock the power of conversational data to propel success while continuously improving, convert AI from small projects to strategic initiatives, drive intelligence across the enterprise and identify the characteristics to consider when hiring AI talent for business.

Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, product strategy and go-to-market, Knowledge Management, is participating in a panel discussion at 3:15 p.m. ET titled “Driving Innovation Through Uncertainty – How Are Tech Leaders Accelerating Digital Transformation Projects Sustainably, Inclusively, and at Scale?” The panel will discuss how to maintain an organization’s long-term vision and digitally transform in a sustainable way.

Seite 1 von 2
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint December Events Focus on the Power of AI and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the December speaker line-up that explores how companies can leverage artificial intelligence to drive innovation into their digital transformation efforts to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange an Additional $72.9 Million in Principal Amount of Its ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Newsela Selects Cloud-Based Verint Community to Expand Reach to Educators Nationwide
10.11.20
Verint Financial Compliance Named Best Solution for Second Consecutive Year
02.11.20
Verint November Events Spotlight Workforce and AI Strategies to Elevate Customer Experience
29.10.20
Verint Financial Compliance Named Best Data Management Partner for Regulatory Compliance
28.10.20
Verint and Avaya Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Based Knowledge Management to Organizations Worldwide, for Better Employee and Customer Experiences