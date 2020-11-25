Verint December Events Focus on the Power of AI and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the December speaker line-up that explores how companies can leverage artificial intelligence to drive innovation into their digital transformation efforts to better balance customer experience with operational efficiency.

Join Verint’s Mike Biros, vice president, and David Moody, general manager, Engagement Management, as they discuss “Digital Transformation in the Era of COVID-19.” The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of government and impacted the way services are delivered to citizens. Attendees will learn about best practices for digital transformation that will allow citizens to receive a consistent, positive experience—no matter what channels they use to communicate.

2021 Contact Center Innovations: A Preview

DestinationCRM Virtual Conference

December 2, 2 p.m. ET

What are the most valuable contact center innovations in 2020? Where are executives deriving the most return-on-investment or realizing operational efficiencies? Technological innovations in the contact center are driving better business outcomes and creating stronger competitive advantages. Artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, speech analytics, workforce optimization, and more are all part of the discussion. Join Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, for this roundtable to learn how to maximize the productivity of work-from-home employees and understand how managers can gain the visibility they need across the workforce.

The Virtual AI Summit NY

Virtual Conference

December 9-10

On December 9, Verint’s Tracy Malingo, general manager, Verint Intelligent Self-Service, delivers the keynote on the Implement Stage: “The Road to AI Success and ROI in the Enterprise is Paved in Your Data” at 12:15 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn how to unlock the power of conversational data to propel success while continuously improving, convert AI from small projects to strategic initiatives, drive intelligence across the enterprise and identify the characteristics to consider when hiring AI talent for business.

Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, product strategy and go-to-market, Knowledge Management, is participating in a panel discussion at 3:15 p.m. ET titled “Driving Innovation Through Uncertainty – How Are Tech Leaders Accelerating Digital Transformation Projects Sustainably, Inclusively, and at Scale?” The panel will discuss how to maintain an organization’s long-term vision and digitally transform in a sustainable way.