Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the following conferences:
|
Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference
Date:
Monday, November 30, 2020
Time:
12:45 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Imperial Capital 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Presentations will be available via live webcast and archived on Vivint’s investor relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/.
About the Company
Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.
Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
VVNT-E
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005436/en/Vivint Smart Home Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare