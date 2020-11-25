 

Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the following conferences:

Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference

Date:

Monday, November 30, 2020

Time:

12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Imperial Capital 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference

Date:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Time:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentations will be available via live webcast and archived on Vivint’s investor relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E

Vivint Smart Home Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the following conferences: Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference Date: Monday, November 30, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange an Additional $72.9 Million in Principal Amount of Its ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Vivint Smart Home to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Investor Conference
10.11.20
Vivint Teams Up with Snoop Dogg in New Ad Campaign Showcasing a Hassle-Free Smart Home Experience
04.11.20
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
30.10.20
Vivint Smart Home Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results