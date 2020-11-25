 

FDA Defers Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Glabellar Lines Due to COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Impacting Manufacturing Site Inspection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deferred a decision on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, an investigational neuromodulator product for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.

In a communication received on November 24, 2020, the FDA reiterated that an inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility is required as part of the BLA approval process. The Agency was unable to conduct a required inspection of the company’s Northern California manufacturing facility due to the Agency’s travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Revance confirmed with the FDA that their communication was not a Complete Response Letter.

Though the company’s BLA is still under review, the FDA did not indicate there are any other review issues at this time, beyond the on-site inspection. The FDA stated they are actively working to define an approach for scheduling outstanding inspections, once safe travel may resume and based on public health need and other factors.

“We appreciate FDA’s engagement on the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), non-clinical, clinical and labeling sections of our BLA, particularly given the unique and unprecedented situation we are in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continued interaction with the Agency and remain ready to support FDA’s pre-approval inspection as soon as possible. We are fortunate that we manufacture our product at a single location in the U.S., which should put us at an advantage compared to international manufacturing locations once travel resumes,” said Mark J. Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As stated in our third quarter earnings, with the addition of the RHA Collection of dermal fillers and acquisition of the HintMD fintech platform earlier this year, we believe the company is in an excellent position, both commercially and financially, to weather a change to the timing of this potential approval.”

DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection is an investigational agent that combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. In the first quarter of 2020, Revance announced that the BLA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection had been accepted for review by the FDA and the company had been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 25, 2020. The submission was based on results from the largest aesthetic neuromodulator clinical program ever conducted for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines, including the SAKURA 1, 2 and 3 Phase 3 clinical studies.

Seite 1 von 4
Revance Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Defers Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Glabellar Lines Due to COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Impacting Manufacturing Site Inspection Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deferred a decision on the Biologics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange an Additional $72.9 Million in Principal Amount of Its ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
20.11.20
Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
10.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Revance Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
09.11.20
Revance Announces Results of Phase 2 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Plantar Fasciitis
03.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
02.11.20
Revance to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 9, 2020