Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH) announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preference shares (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a preference share), payable on December 30, 2020 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company’s 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the “Series A Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.

Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (the “Series B Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.

Quarterly dividend of $398.4375 per share on the company’s 6.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the “Series C Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3984375 per depositary share.

Depositary shares for the Series A Preference Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “ATHPrA”, depositary shares for the Series B Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrB” and depositary shares for the Series C Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrC”.