Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reveals Details of Hall Of Trivia on HQ App

Hall Of Trivia allows the most passionate sports fans to participate in a fun and interactive competition directly from their mobile and tablet devices. Each episode consists of topical football and fantasy-themed questions, providing participants with the opportunity to test their knowledge of the current NFL season and the game’s storied history. Participants who answer all questions correctly share in a standard cash prize of $2,500. A special Thanksgiving edition of the show will feature a cash prize of $10,000.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today shared details on Hall Of Trivia, its live weekly football, fantasy and sports-themed trivia and entertainment show airing exclusively on the HQ Trivia app every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. The show, which is co-produced by HQ Trivia and The Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), HOFV’s fantasy sports brand, is hosted by sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband and features appearances from NFL legends, as well as prominent sports and fantasy personalities.

“We are thrilled to advance the Hall Of Fantasy League brand with the HQ Trivia show, which offers our community the opportunity to participate in the excitement of the current season,” said Mat Sposta, Principal with HOFL. “Our goal for the show each week will be to entertain fans and leverage key Pro Football Hall of Fame talent while garnering attention for the HOFL as we look toward the 2021 NFL season. We look forward to announcing more details on the structure of the HOFL and its rules in the coming months.”

In addition to the standard trivia format, the show offers fans the chance to take part in a season-long “Start/Sit Fantasy Pick ‘Em Pool” contest in which participants are provided with two or more NFL players in a given week and must select the player they think will score more fantasy points. Tracked throughout the course of the season, participants who accumulate the most correct selections by the end of the competition will share a cash prize of $10,000.

While the Hall Of Trivia format is primarily focused around its trivia portion, the show also contains various segments devoted to providing analysis and commentary around all of the week’s football and fantasy action. Notably, the show has featured Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Anthony Muñoz, and plans to continue incorporating more football legends into its programming throughout the course of the season.