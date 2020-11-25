 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reveals Details of Hall Of Trivia on HQ App

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today shared details on Hall Of Trivia, its live weekly football, fantasy and sports-themed trivia and entertainment show airing exclusively on the HQ Trivia app every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. The show, which is co-produced by HQ Trivia and The Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), HOFV’s fantasy sports brand, is hosted by sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband and features appearances from NFL legends, as well as prominent sports and fantasy personalities.

Hall Of Trivia allows the most passionate sports fans to participate in a fun and interactive competition directly from their mobile and tablet devices. Each episode consists of topical football and fantasy-themed questions, providing participants with the opportunity to test their knowledge of the current NFL season and the game’s storied history. Participants who answer all questions correctly share in a standard cash prize of $2,500. A special Thanksgiving edition of the show will feature a cash prize of $10,000.

“We are thrilled to advance the Hall Of Fantasy League brand with the HQ Trivia show, which offers our community the opportunity to participate in the excitement of the current season,” said Mat Sposta, Principal with HOFL. “Our goal for the show each week will be to entertain fans and leverage key Pro Football Hall of Fame talent while garnering attention for the HOFL as we look toward the 2021 NFL season. We look forward to announcing more details on the structure of the HOFL and its rules in the coming months.”

In addition to the standard trivia format, the show offers fans the chance to take part in a season-long “Start/Sit Fantasy Pick ‘Em Pool” contest in which participants are provided with two or more NFL players in a given week and must select the player they think will score more fantasy points. Tracked throughout the course of the season, participants who accumulate the most correct selections by the end of the competition will share a cash prize of $10,000.

While the Hall Of Trivia format is primarily focused around its trivia portion, the show also contains various segments devoted to providing analysis and commentary around all of the week’s football and fantasy action. Notably, the show has featured Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Anthony Muñoz, and plans to continue incorporating more football legends into its programming throughout the course of the season.

Seite 1 von 3
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reveals Details of Hall Of Trivia on HQ App Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Republic Services
19.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Inducement Equity Grants
19.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
16.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Appoints Lisa Roy to its Board of Directors
16.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
12.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and the NFL Alumni Association Provide Update on the Success of the Inaugural NFL Alumni Academy
09.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with Dr. Jen Welter, NFL’s First Female Coach
05.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Opens Newly Renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown
05.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Media Deal With Sports Illustrated Studios
05.11.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020