Standard Uranium Plans Phase II Drill Program at its Flagship Davidson River Project Based on Successful Phase I Drilling Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the company is planning a phase II diamond drilling program at its flagship 25,886 hectare Davidson River Uranium Project (the “Project”). The Project is located in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and encapsulates the inferred trend that hosts Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit, over an area 25 km to 30 km to the west of those deposits. The Phase II program is set to begin in early 2021, dependent on COVID-19. The Company is also pleased to announce a summary of results from the Phase I summer 2020 diamond drilling program at the Project.



Jon Bey, President, CEO and Chairman commented: “I am very pleased with the results of our Phase I drill program at our flagship Project that has provided our technical team with some excellent vectors to potential uranium mineralization. Based on the successful Phase I program results, we are set to begin the Phase II drill program in the first quarter of 2021. I am looking forward to what the team can achieve next year as we are fully permitted and financed to drill Phase II at our flagship Davidson River Project.”

Davidson River Phase I results summary

The Phase I drill campaign on the Project was conducted between August 4th, 2020 and September 19th, 2020. To date, 13 drill holes comprising 5,607 metres of diamond drill core have been completed along strike of the Warrior Trend (Figure 1). Over the past two years, the Company has conducted geophysical work that has identified prospective signatures for uranium mineralization associated with four main conductive corridors that comprise the Warrior, Bronco, Thunderbird, and Saint Trends. These conductive trends are believed to be associated with graphitic-sulphidic structures in basement rocks, which are commonly associated with uranium mineralization systems. This concept was proven for the Warrior trend during the summer 2020 Phase I drill program, with several instances of graphitic-sulphidic rocks and structures intersected along the tested strike length.