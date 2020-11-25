Emerita Resources Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing

 

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the Company is increasing its previously announced private placement from total gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million to total gross proceeds of up to $4.5 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will now consist of up to 32,142,857 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.14 per Unit (the “Offering Price”). Mackie Research Capital Corporation is co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Clarus Securities Inc. as co-lead agent, Industrial Alliance Financial Group is also part of the syndicate (collectively, the “Agents”) in connection with the Offering.

The Agents will have an option (the “Agent’s Option”) to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold in the Offering at the Offering Price, which Agent’s Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.   Please see the Company’s press releases dated November 23, 2020 for further details about the Offering.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of December 7, 2020 (the “Closing”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For Further Information, Contact:

Helia Bento
+1 (416) 566-8179 (Toronto)

Joaquin Merino
34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected drill program at the Iberian Belt West Project, the prospectivity of Iberian Belt West Project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

