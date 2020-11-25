Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.



The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.