Ultra Resources Provides Update on Lithium Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“Ultra Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its lithium projects and plans moving forward. The Company has a diversified portfolio of lithium properties which include two hard rock lithium projects in Northwestern Ontario, Canada and a brine lithium project in Catamarca Province, Argentina, as summarized below:

The Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake project is a spodumene type hard rock lithium deposit in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and is supported by excellent infrastructure. The following lithium pegmatites are located on these properties.

Forgan Lake Pegmatites – Six spodumene-bearing pegmatites (Number 1 to 6) which are mostly parallel to the metasediments and are considered as sills. Historical exploration work included 39 drill holes, aggregating 10,561 feet (3,218.8m) drilling. Surface samples and drilling results shown values in the range of 1.98% to 6.93% lithium oxide (Li 2 O). Jean Lake Pegmatites – Three known pegmatite deposits, each 200 to 500 m long and 2-15 m wide with 1-2% Li 2 O. Vegan Pegmatite - has been traced for 2,000 feet (609 m) through diamond drilling, it is average 16 feet thick (5 m), strikes N75°W and dips 35°- 45° NE. Lucky Lake Pegmatites – A series of pegmatites which are in extension of the Forgan Lake pegmatites optioned from International Lithium Inc. Swanson Beryl Pegmatites – Multiple pegmatites with beryl mineralization.



In 2019, the Company successfully collected high grade lithium samples from Forgan Lake Number 1 pegmatite to evaluate the possibility of producing small scale lithium oxide concentrate for further metallurgical testing to produce lithium carbonate. The results of three samples show lithium values of 6.93% Li2O (sample 152951), 6.90% Li2O (sample 152952), and 4.88% Li2O (sample 152953).

Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project , Catamarca Province Argentina