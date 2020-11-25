Ultra Resources Provides Update on Lithium Projects
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“Ultra Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its lithium projects and
plans moving forward. The Company has a diversified portfolio of lithium properties which include two hard rock lithium projects in Northwestern Ontario, Canada and a brine lithium project in
Catamarca Province, Argentina, as summarized below:
Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake Pegmatites
The Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake project is a spodumene type hard rock lithium deposit in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and is supported by excellent infrastructure. The following lithium pegmatites are located on these properties.
- Forgan Lake Pegmatites – Six spodumene-bearing pegmatites (Number 1 to 6) which are mostly parallel to the metasediments and are considered as sills. Historical exploration work included 39 drill holes, aggregating 10,561 feet (3,218.8m) drilling. Surface samples and drilling results shown values in the range of 1.98% to 6.93% lithium oxide (Li2O).
- Jean Lake Pegmatites – Three known pegmatite deposits, each 200 to 500 m long and 2-15 m wide with 1-2% Li2O.
- Vegan Pegmatite - has been traced for 2,000 feet (609 m) through diamond drilling, it is average 16 feet thick (5 m), strikes N75°W and dips 35°- 45° NE.
- Lucky Lake Pegmatites – A series of pegmatites which are in extension of the Forgan Lake pegmatites optioned from International Lithium Inc.
-
Swanson Beryl Pegmatites – Multiple pegmatites with beryl mineralization.
In 2019, the Company successfully collected high grade lithium samples from Forgan Lake Number 1 pegmatite to evaluate the possibility of producing small scale lithium oxide concentrate for further metallurgical testing to produce lithium carbonate. The results of three samples show lithium values of 6.93% Li2O (sample 152951), 6.90% Li2O (sample 152952), and 4.88% Li2O (sample 152953).
Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project, Catamarca Province Argentina
- Laguna Verde is a new brine lithium discovery where exploratory sampling conducted by Ultra Resources indicate lithium values in the range of 34.2 to 1,270 milligrams per liter (mg/L) or parts per million (ppm), magnesium values less than 1 to 7,920 ppm, potassium 804 to 15,800 ppm, and boron 65 to 2,190 ppm. The Laguna Verde area is marked by low magnesium to lithium ratios, in the range of zero to 10.2.
- In 2018, the Company also completed a 39.2-line- kilometers of ground geophysical survey along eight exploration lines on the property, with azimuth of 137 degrees and 47 degrees from north. Total 312 Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) points and 430 gravity points were measured at a spacing of 100 metres.
- The survey results indicate high value brine lithium exploration targets in a salar core area of 3.4 square kilometers within a potential brine basin of 23 square
kilometres and a thickness of 100 to 150 meters. Main points of the geophysical survey interpretation are provided below:
0 Kommentare