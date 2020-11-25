Increase in adoption of smartphones, emergence of high speed internet, proliferation of social media, growing expenditure on digital media across various industries, fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Internet Advertising Market By Platform Type (Mobile; Laptop, Desktop, & Tablets; and Others), Ad Format (Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, Online Classifieds Ads, and Others), Pricing Model (Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM), Performance Based Advertising, Hybrid, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transport & Tourism, IT & Telecom, and Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."According to the report, the global internet advertising industry was estimated at $319 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $1.08 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.