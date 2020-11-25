 

Internet Advertising Market to Reach $1.08 Trillion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.2% CAGR Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of smartphones, emergence of high speed internet, proliferation of social media, growing expenditure on digital media across various industries, fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Internet Advertising Market By Platform Type (Mobile; Laptop, Desktop, & Tablets; and Others), Ad Format (Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, Online Classifieds Ads, and Others), Pricing Model (Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM), Performance Based Advertising, Hybrid, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transport & Tourism, IT & Telecom, and Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."According to the report, the global internet advertising industry was estimated at $319 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $1.08 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in adoption of smartphones, emergence of high speed internet, proliferation of social media, growing expenditure on digital media across various industries, and surge in popularity of streaming platforms fuel the growth of the global internet advertising market. On the other hand, rising adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of advertising automation and rise in adoption of identity-based pay-per-click (PPC) marketing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario

  • Rise in utilization of social media during the pandemic led to an increased drift to take recourse to social media platforms to promote various media content with the target audience, which impacted the global market for Internet advertising positively.
  • The advertising of the media and entertainment content over Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram has also become a trend in the recent time.

