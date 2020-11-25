Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l.

Luxembourg - 3:00 pm, 25 November 2020

We are pleased to invite you to the Q3 2020 investor conference call of Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

4.30 pm CET (Luxembourg Time), 3.30 pm GMT (British Time),

10.30 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)



On the conference call, Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. will discuss the bondholder reports for quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the results of operations of Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. and its subsidiaries (the "Mangrove Group") in respect of such period. In addition, Mangrove LuxCo III S.à r.l. will discuss the noteholder presentation. The conference call will also include a discussion of the operational performance of the Mangrove Group and its subsidiaries, including Kelvion and ENEXIO, on a pro-forma basis for Q3 2020.

The conference call will be hosted by Mr. Marcus Mayer, Chief Financial Officer of Kelvion Group.

The Group's bondholder reports will be released on November 27, 2020 at the investor website of the Mangrove Group at Syndtrak.



At the same website the information how to access the investor conference call will be released on December 3, 2020 and the noteholder presentation on December 7, 2020.

Holders of the Senior Secured Notes, prospective investors, broker dealers and securities analysts that do not yet have access to the new investor website of the Mangrove Group at Syndtrak may contact Mangrove Investor Relations (info@mangrove-investor-relations.com) .



The Mangrove Group is a leading global manufacturer of heat exchangers and provides a full range of solutions for almost every industrial application, specializing in customized solutions suitable for extreme environmental conditions. The Mangrove Group is among the leading manufacturers in many of its core products. The Mangrove Group's main end-markets are power, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and refrigeration technology, oil and gas, food and beverages, chemicals, water and wastewater and marine. In those markets, the Mangrove Group services a broad, diversified and long-standing customer base in more than 130 countries.