 

Capri Holdings Limited Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited
 Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

