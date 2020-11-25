Cornerstone Announces Increased Financing to up to $7.7 Million

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) announces an increase to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company now intends to issue in the private placement up to 1.54 million common shares at an issue price of $5.00 per common share for total gross proceeds of up to $7.7 million (the “Offering”). This is an increase from the previously announced financing of up to $6.9 million.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The issuance of common shares to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Offering will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority securityholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 made available under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, as neither the fair market value of the common shares being issued to insiders nor the consideration being paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Completion of the Offering is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is expected to close in December 2020.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its financial advisor for the Offering. Finder's fees may be payable by Cornerstone in connection with the Offering.

The shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.