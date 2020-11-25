 

ARIA Treatment Center Receives LegitScript Certification and Blue Cross Provider Number

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce several very positive developments for Evernia Health Center LLC dba ARIA (“ARIA”).  On November 24, 2020 ARIA received its LegitScript Certification.  LegitScript is the credentialling body that provides certifications, without which companies in the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) industry cannot use pay per click (“PPC”) advertising on Google.  ARIA has programmed a large portion of its marketing spend on Google PPC advertising.  ARIA engaged the services of Dreamscape Marketing in June 2020 to build its website, manage the website SEO and manage the PPC advertising spend.   DreamScape Marketing is a specialist marketing company in the SUD industry and is a very large and successful marketing company serving the SUD industry.

The Company is very pleased with the progress that ARIA has made in the first month of operations and now with the ability to expand the marketing program for the new treatment center, it expects to see rapid growth of the business.   The Company is forecasting very strong demand in 2021 for SUD treatment services due to the traumatic effect that the Pandemic has had on so many people and the increases it has caused in substance use. 

ARIA will be completing its licensing process in the month of December when the Department of Children and Family services conducts its audit that will change ARIA’s license status from probationary to full license.  The audit is normally done within the first 90 days after receiving a new license.  This is significant, as the full license status will allow ARIA to complete the process of getting in-network with several large insurers.   ARIA has made significant progress on this front and ARIA recently received a provider number from Blue Cross, which it received much sooner than expected, allowing ARIA to admit Blue Cross insured clients.    

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last eight years and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America.  For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements.  These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.  Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.  We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

Text to 416-500-0020

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Twitter @healthethema


