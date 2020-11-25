Fronsac Announces the Closing of Its Fully-Subscribed Public Offering of Units and the Exercise by the Agents of the Over-Allotment Option in Full

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (the “ REIT ” or “ Fronsac ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced public offering (the “ Offering ”) of units of Fronsac (the “ Units ”).

Under the Offering, an aggregate of 2,653,846 Units were issued and sold, including the exercise in full by the Agents (as defined below) of their over-allotment option to purchase up to 346,154 additional Units. The Units were issued and sold at a price of $6.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,249,999. The Offering was made through a syndicate of agents co-led by Paradigm Capital Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as joint bookrunners, and including Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).

With the Offering and the previously announced closing of the private placement of unsecured convertible debentures of the REIT, Fronsac has raised total gross proceeds of $23.25 million.

The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used as stated in Fronsac’s press release dated November 10, 2020.

Insiders of Fronsac have subscribed to an aggregate of 164,610 Units under the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,069,965 to Fronsac. Such insiders’ participation in the Offering (the “Insider Participation”) is considered to be a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”). Pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101, Fronsac is exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of its unitholders with respect to the Insider Participation as the fair market value of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including the Insider Participation) is below 25% of Fronsac’s market capitalization as determined in accordance with Regulation 61-101. Fronsac did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the Insider Participation had not been confirmed at that time. The Offering has been unanimously approved by the board of trustees of Fronsac.