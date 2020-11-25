EEA Prepaid Card Market to Garner $500.27 Bn by 2027 at 14.7% CAGR Allied Market Research
Increase in need for cash alternatives, availability of affordable and energy-efficient prepaid cards, and development of the e-commerce industry have boosted the growth of the EEA prepaid card market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "EEA Prepaid Card Market by Functional Attribute (Open-loop Card and Closed-loop Card), Card Type (General Purpose Card, Gift Card, Government Benefit/Disbursement Card, Payroll Card, and Others), End User (Retail, Corporate, and Government/Public Sector), and Application (Food & Groceries, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the EEA prepaid card industry was pegged at $182.64 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $500.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Increase in need for cash alternatives, development of the e-commerce industry, and availability of affordable and energy-efficient prepaid cards have boosted the growth of the EEA prepaid card market. However, lack of standardization and fraudulent attacks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in the unbanked and underbanked population would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Download Sample Report (265+ Pages PDF): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8294
Covid-19 scenario:
- As pandemic has severely affected the global economy, several people lost their jobs, which has limited usage of funds in the region.
- The need to implement better product offering by providing discounts for prepaid card usage has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Even during Covid-19 pandemic, the financial services industry is highly competitive, which has created huge opportunities for market players to introduce numerous benefits & offers.
The open-loop card segment dominated the market
By functional attribute, the global open-loop card segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the EEA prepaid card market, owing to surge in demand for multipurpose prepaid cards. However, the closed-loop card segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, due to easy accessibility, low risk of frauds, and low-interest charges.
0 Kommentare