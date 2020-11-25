 

Dow to participate in Citi 2020 Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference  

Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Citi 2020 Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available within 48 hours following the event.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

