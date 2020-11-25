 

Financial Calendar 2021

25.11.2020   

In 2021, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:

Date  Event
24.02.2021.     Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2020  
21.04.2021. Consolidated Annual Report 2020 (audited)  
26.05.2021.     Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021  
25.08.2021.     Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021  
24.11.2021.     Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021  

Additional information:

Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv






