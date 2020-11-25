Financial Calendar 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 25.11.2020, 15:00 | 12 | 0 |
In 2021, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:
|Date
|Event
|24.02.2021.
|Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2020
|21.04.2021.
|Consolidated Annual Report 2020 (audited)
|26.05.2021.
|Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021
|25.08.2021.
|Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021
|24.11.2021.
|Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021
Additional information:
Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv
www.lg.lv
Latvijas Gaze Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0