 

Irving Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of IRVRF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors.  Irving's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol IRV.

“Irving Resources is delighted to be able to increase our presence in the US market by joining the OTCQX Best Market. American investors now have ready access to invest in the most exciting gold exploration company operating in Japan,” commented Akiko Levinson, CEO and a director of Irving.

Irving is also seeking Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares.  DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States.    
   
About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website:  www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: 
Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

Irving Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Irving Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQX VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Genmab Announces Enapotamab Vedotin Update
PyroGenesis Signs Initial Plasma Torch Contract with Major Iron Ore Producer
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Irving Resources Encounters Extensive Shallow Mineralization at the Nanko Vein System, Omui Mine Site