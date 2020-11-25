 

Klövern divests 12 properties in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås for SEK 610 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Klövern has signed contracts with Mileway to divest 12 properties for a total underlying property value of SEK 610 million. The properties, which are located in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås, have a lettable area of approximately 120,700 sq.m. and primarily consist of warehouse/logistics premises. The rental value amounts to SEK 61 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 82 per cent.

”This divestment is yet another step in the streamlining of Klövern as we free up capital for other investments in our more prioritized segments”, says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 15 January 2021.

The divestment encompasses the following properties:

Malmö: Kullen 1, Fältsippan 8, Krukskärvan 9, Stiglädret 10 and Ventilen 4
Lund: Annedal 9, Kvartsen 6 and Trumlan 1
Norrköping: Malmen 5, Silvret 2 and Slakthuset 14
Västerås: Friledningen 18

 Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
 Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Klovern (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klövern divests 12 properties in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås for SEK 610 million Klövern has signed contracts with Mileway to divest 12 properties for a total underlying property value of SEK 610 million. The properties, which are located in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås, have a lettable area of approximately 120,700 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Genmab Announces Enapotamab Vedotin Update
PyroGenesis Signs Initial Plasma Torch Contract with Major Iron Ore Producer
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Klövern signs two new rental contracts in Copenhagen
16.11.20
Klövern publishes a prospectus regarding its fully covered preferential rights issue
13.11.20
Decision at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)
10.11.20
Klövern announces terms of the preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion
09.11.20
Klövern acquires a property and signs a land allocation agreement in Söderstaden in Stockholm
30.10.20
Klövern acquires half of the self storage company Servistore