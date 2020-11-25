Klövern divests 12 properties in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås for SEK 610 million

Klövern has signed contracts with Mileway to divest 12 properties for a total underlying property value of SEK 610 million. The properties, which are located in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås, have a lettable area of approximately 120,700 sq.m. and primarily consist of warehouse/logistics premises. The rental value amounts to SEK 61 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 82 per cent.



”This divestment is yet another step in the streamlining of Klövern as we free up capital for other investments in our more prioritized segments”, says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.