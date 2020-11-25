 

UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   
  • Enhanced capability allows UPS Healthcare to produce 1,200 lbs. of dry ice per hour in the U.S. and Canada.
  • UPS Healthcare is collaborating with Stirling Ultracold to supply portable freezers for storage of vaccines at a range of -20°C to -80°C.
  • Services are in response to complex, urgent demands for approved COVID-19 vaccine storage and distribution efforts when the time comes.

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced service enhancements to aid in the massive distribution efforts for COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months. As part of these enhancements, UPS Healthcare now can produce up to 1,200 lbs. of dry ice per hour in its U.S. facilities to support the storage and transportation of cold chain products, such as frozen vaccines, in accordance with manufacturer storage requirements. The increased production also allows UPS to make dry ice available for U.S. and Canadian hospitals, clinics and other points of care requiring dry ice to store vaccines locally.  Dry ice will be sourced at UPS Worldport and can be available next day.

A major spike in demand is causing logistics providers to plan for what some analysts fear may be a dry ice shortage, as pharmaceutical companies strategize getting hundreds of millions of their vaccine doses safely to communities around the U.S. and internationally. 

“Enhancing our dry ice production capabilities increases our supply chain agility and reliability immensely when it comes to handling complex vaccines for our customers,” says Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “Healthcare facilities in Louisville, Dallas and Ontario will ensure we have the capability to produce dry ice to sufficiently pack and replenish shipments as needed to keep products viable and effective.”

In addition to dry ice production, UPS will also launch, in collaboration with Stirling Ultracold, a joint effort to provide portable ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. These portable freezers will be distributed and used in smaller point of care facilities requiring a more permanent solution for longer term freezer storage. UPS will be working with Stirling to offer the Stirling ULT25 and Undercounter Model SU105 to thermally protect critical vaccines requiring ultra-low temperatures ranging anywhere from -20°C to -80°C.

“We are truly proud to partner with UPS in this critical effort.  As the leading manufacturer of small and portable ULT devices, Stirling Ultracold freezers integrate well with UPS Healthcare logistics to provide complete cold-chain of custody for COVID-19 vaccines from the drug manufacturers to medical facilities,” says Dusty Tenney, CEO of Stirling. “This program will help ensure vaccines remain effective next year, and for years to come, as future vaccines and biologics are developed to keep the world healthy and safe.”

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare operates 128 facilities in 32 countries which are regulated under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today’s complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit http://ups.com/healthcare

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe293bc-3c83-4584 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83680bac-81ed-4225 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33c24d08-64d0-4abd ... 

CONTACT: Contact:
Alida Velez
avelez@ups.com

United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units Enhanced capability allows UPS Healthcare to produce 1,200 lbs. of dry ice per hour in the U.S. and Canada.UPS Healthcare is collaborating with Stirling Ultracold to supply portable freezers for storage of vaccines at a range of -20°C to -80°C. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Genmab Announces Enapotamab Vedotin Update
PyroGenesis Signs Initial Plasma Torch Contract with Major Iron Ore Producer
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:41 Uhr
Boom im Online-Handel kommt bei Paketzustellern nur wenig an
24.11.20
UPS Healthcare Enhances Dry Ice Production Capabilities, Launches Mobile Freezer Storage Units
18.11.20
ROUNDUP: Weihnachtspäckchen infektionssicher abgeben - Pilotprojekt gestartet
18.11.20
ROUNDUP/Impfstoff-Verteilung: Logistiker rechnen mit 10 Milliarden Dosen
18.11.20
Logistikbranche bereitet sich auf Corona-Impfstoffverteilung vor
12.11.20
Ware2Go Holiday Survey: 87% of Americans Say the Holidays Will Be Different This Year, With Plans to Buy Most Gifts Online, Shop Earlier, and Spend More Money
09.11.20
DEUTSCHE POST IM FOKUS: Zweimal Weihnachten in einem Jahr
03.11.20
UPS Announces Changes To Board Of Directors
02.11.20
UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend
29.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
UPS - United Parcel Service