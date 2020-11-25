 

U.S. Gold Corp. Director Tara Gilfillan Named Among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining

ELKO, Nev., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that newly appointed Director Tara Gilfillan, President of Optimize Group, has been named among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining:  

The 100 Global Inspirational Women were featured in MiningJournal on November 19, 2020.

"Congratulations to Tara Gilfillan for this well-deserved and highly acclaimed recognition," said Edward Karr, Executive Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. "More than ever before, women are entering our industry, securing high profile executive roles, and demonstrating top tier influencer leadership. Improving technologies and environmental, social and governance (ESG) advancements in mining are creating a vibrant landscape that is benefitting substantially from the important contributions of women leaders."

Tara founded Optimize Group, a consultancy company that focuses on project development with passion and purpose. From mine to mill integration, they partner with your team on study development, capital projects, execution oversight, and due diligence. They are headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Brisbane, Australia and Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Women in Mining is a global organization composed of individuals employed in, associated with, or interested in the mining industry. The organization is not limited to women only. Members include engineers, geologists, land men, secretaries, lobbyists, mine workers, educators and concerned citizens. In addition to providing valuable educational benefits, the WIM organization offers members an opportunity to become acquainted and work with others involved in the mining industry and thereby acquire new personal and professional contacts. WIM's vision is to be the organization of choice for women, men, universities and companies to partner with to improve diversity and inclusion in the mining industry.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company that has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada.  The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550 
ir@usgoldcorp.gold 
www.usgoldcorp.gold 

 



