SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: WIRECARD Parliamentary Investigation: Will EY investigators refuse to testify? Plaintiffs' representatives: Civil processes will bring clarification

WIRECARD Parliamentary Investigation: Will EY investigators refuse to testify? Plaintiffs' representatives: Civil processes will bring clarification 25.11.2020 / 15:19

For tomorrow, November 26, 2020, the Parliamentary Investigation Committee has summoned EY employees as witnesses who have audited the annual financial statements of WIRECARD AG. The Parliamentary Investigation Committee hopes that this will provide answers as to how the balance sheet fraud at WIRECARD AG became possible in the first place and why it remained undiscovered for so long. WIRECARD's insolvency administrator Jaffé has expressly released the auditors from their duty of confidentiality.

Nevertheless, the EY auditors have announced that they will refuse to testify to a large extent. The examiners invoke § 22 para. 2 of the Law on Parliamentary Investigation Committees (PUAG). According to this provision, the answer to questions can be refused if the witness otherwise runs the risk of being overburdened with further investigations himself.

Attorney Dr. Marc Liebscher, Berlin: "The behavior of the EY investigators is scandalous. It may now happen that the interrogation will be as unproductive as the interrogation of WIRECARD CEO Markus Braun. Thus the powers of the parliamentary investigative committee are being trampled underfoot. As late as September 14, EY promised in a customer letter distributed worldwide that it would provide any assistance in clarifying the matter and cooperate with all authorities. One can see: Again, this was just smoke and mirrors".