 

DGAP-News SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: WIRECARD: Wird EY die Aussage verweigern? Klägervertreter erhöhen den Druck

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.11.2020, 15:19  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache/Sonstiges
SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: WIRECARD: Wird EY die Aussage verweigern? Klägervertreter erhöhen den Druck

25.11.2020 / 15:19
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

WIRECARD Investigating Committee: EY investigators refuse to testify

Plaintiff's representatives: The civil processes will bring the clarification

For tomorrow, November 26, 2020, the Parliamentary Investigation Committee has summoned EY employees as witnesses who have audited the annual financial statements of WIRECARD AG. The Parliamentary Investigation Committee hopes that this will provide answers as to how the balance sheet fraud at WIRECARD AG became possible in the first place and why it remained undiscovered for so long. WIRECARD's insolvency administrator Jaffé has expressly released the auditors from their duty of confidentiality.

Nevertheless, the EY auditors have announced that they will refuse to testify to a large extent. The examiners invoke § 22 para. 2 of the Law on Parliamentary Investigation Committees (PUAG). According to this provision, the answer to questions can be refused if the witness otherwise runs the risk of being overburdened with further investigations himself.

 

Attorney Dr. Marc Liebscher, Berlin: "The behavior of the EY investigators is scandalous. It may now happen that the interrogation will be as unproductive as the interrogation of WIRECARD CEO Markus Braun. Thus the powers of the parliamentary investigative committee are being trampled underfoot. As late as September 14, EY promised in a customer letter distributed worldwide that it would provide any assistance in clarifying the matter and cooperate with all authorities. One can see: Again, this was just smoke and mirrors".

Lawyer Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, Berlin, who together with Dr. Liebscher has already filed a large number of claims for damages against EY since June 2020 and is preparing further lawsuits: "If you look at the tricks and shady games of EY, we can be glad that we can force information from EY, at least in the ongoing civil proceedings. We have filed lawsuits with very precise allegations. EY will have to defend itself against these just as precisely. There will be no more cover-ups or evasive action in the civil proceedings.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: WIRECARD: Wird EY die Aussage verweigern? Klägervertreter erhöhen den Druck DGAP-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache/Sonstiges SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: WIRECARD: Wird EY die Aussage verweigern? Klägervertreter erhöhen den Druck 25.11.2020 / 15:19 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG to take full ownership of joint venture to leverage growth ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital gegen Bareinlagen unter Ausschluss des ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt den Verkauf von Produkten an ein in Alberta führendes Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG platziert erfolgreich Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital und setzt Anzahl der ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2020 Business ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...