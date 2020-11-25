Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 January 2021.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.





