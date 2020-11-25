Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly

Coldchain Technology Services provides comprehensive solutions for healthcare supply chain management for multiple government and commercial clients, including the US Army, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reserve Component forces, Johnson & Johnson brands, Chicago Department of Public Health, and others.

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce that Coldchain Technology Services, LLC (“ CTS ”) is partnering with Draganfly with an initial purchase of four Vital Intelligence assessment units to implement within their customer base.

CTS introduced rapid result COVID-19 tests at the early onset of the pandemic which provide positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence assessment station and screening technology is quick and non-invasive (contactless). The stations can automatically detect elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform has several delivery capabilities including an API for 3rd party developers to integrate the technology with their own apps and devices. The MSRP for the Vital Intelligence units being purchased by CTS are USD$25,000 each and are being scheduled for immediate delivery.

“The partnership between CTS and Draganfly will enable real-time vital screening to our customer base,” said Wayne Williams Founder and Executive Director of Coldchain Technology. “Their technology is a value-add to the current rapid response COVID-19 tests we offer in addition to the telehealth services we offer. Draganfly’s commitment to providing the best, most secure and accurate vital signs screening available makes them the perfect partner for our organization.”

“We worked with CTS when we installed 5 of our vital assessment technology units and distancing stations at Alabama State University as part of the “Safely Open Schools Solution”, said Cameron Chell Draganfly CEO. “We are incredibly excited to be further partnering and working with their team in an expanded role to deliver our Vital Intelligence technology.”