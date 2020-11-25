 

Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 15:15  |  39   |   |   

Coldchain Technology Services Purchases an Initial
4 Vital Intelligence Assessment Units

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce that Coldchain Technology Services, LLC (“CTS”) is partnering with Draganfly with an initial purchase of four Vital Intelligence assessment units to implement within their customer base.

Coldchain Technology Services provides comprehensive solutions for healthcare supply chain management for multiple government and commercial clients, including the US Army, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reserve Component forces, Johnson & Johnson brands, Chicago Department of Public Health, and others.

CTS introduced rapid result COVID-19 tests at the early onset of the pandemic which provide positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence assessment station and screening technology is quick and non-invasive (contactless). The stations can automatically detect elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform has several delivery capabilities including an API for 3rd party developers to integrate the technology with their own apps and devices. The MSRP for the Vital Intelligence units being purchased by CTS are USD$25,000 each and are being scheduled for immediate delivery.

“The partnership between CTS and Draganfly will enable real-time vital screening to our customer base,” said Wayne Williams Founder and Executive Director of Coldchain Technology. “Their technology is a value-add to the current rapid response COVID-19 tests we offer in addition to the telehealth services we offer. Draganfly’s commitment to providing the best, most secure and accurate vital signs screening available makes them the perfect partner for our organization.”

“We worked with CTS when we installed 5 of our vital assessment technology units and distancing stations at Alabama State University as part of the “Safely Open Schools Solution”, said Cameron Chell Draganfly CEO. “We are incredibly excited to be further partnering and working with their team in an expanded role to deliver our Vital Intelligence technology.”

Seite 1 von 3
Draganfly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly Coldchain Technology Services Purchases an Initial 4 Vital Intelligence Assessment Units Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Key COVID-19 Symptom, Oxygen Saturation Now Measurable Via Camera Utilizing Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment Technology
17.11.20
Draganfly Announces Record Revenue and Gross Profit in Third Quarter 2020
12.11.20
Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion Derek Anderson Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors
10.11.20
Draganfly Signs Definitive Option to Acquire 100% of the Assets of the subsidiaries of Global UAV Technologies: Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.
29.10.20
Draganfly to Provide Global Flight Services for Varigard
28.10.20
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call Including Live Demo of its COVID-19 Focused Infectious Disease Screening Technology
27.10.20
Draganfly Announces the Vital Intelligence API for Telehealth Applications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
47
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?